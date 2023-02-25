Friday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST Yale 4, Colgate 2 RPI 6, Princeton 4 Boston U. 5, Vermont 3 Quinnipiac 4, Union (NY) 1 Canisius…

EAST

Yale 4, Colgate 2

RPI 6, Princeton 4

Boston U. 5, Vermont 3

Quinnipiac 4, Union (NY) 1

Canisius 3, Holy Cross 0

Harvard 6, St. Lawrence 2

UMass 3, Northeastern 2

Cornell 5, Brown 0

Clarkson 4, Dartmouth 0

Penn St. 6, Wisconsin 1

Maine 6, Boston College 3

RIT 3, Air Force 1

Army 5, Bentley 3

Sacred Heart 2, American International 2, 2OT

Mercyhurst 3, Niagara 2, OT

Merrimack 5, Mass.-Lowell 3

MIDWEST

Notre Dame 3, Michigan 3, 2OT

Denver 5, W. Michigan 2

Lake Superior St. 3, Ferris St. 2, OT

N. Michigan 4, Bowling Green 2

Minn. Duluth 3, Miami (Ohio) 2

St. Thomas (Minn.) 3, Bemidji St. 1

St. Cloud St. 6, Omaha 2

Michigan Tech 2, Minnesota St. (Mankato) 0

Minnesota 4, Ohio St. 0

FAR WEST

Alaska-Fairbanks 4, Arizona St. 2

North Dakota 2, Colorado College 1, OT

