Friday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST
Yale 4, Colgate 2
RPI 6, Princeton 4
Boston U. 5, Vermont 3
Quinnipiac 4, Union (NY) 1
Canisius 3, Holy Cross 0
Harvard 6, St. Lawrence 2
UMass 3, Northeastern 2
Cornell 5, Brown 0
Clarkson 4, Dartmouth 0
Penn St. 6, Wisconsin 1
Maine 6, Boston College 3
RIT 3, Air Force 1
Army 5, Bentley 3
Sacred Heart 2, American International 2, 2OT
Mercyhurst 3, Niagara 2, OT
Merrimack 5, Mass.-Lowell 3
MIDWEST
Notre Dame 3, Michigan 3, 2OT
Denver 5, W. Michigan 2
Lake Superior St. 3, Ferris St. 2, OT
N. Michigan 4, Bowling Green 2
Minn. Duluth 3, Miami (Ohio) 2
St. Thomas (Minn.) 3, Bemidji St. 1
St. Cloud St. 6, Omaha 2
Michigan Tech 2, Minnesota St. (Mankato) 0
Minnesota 4, Ohio St. 0
FAR WEST
Alaska-Fairbanks 4, Arizona St. 2
North Dakota 2, Colorado College 1, OT
