Fresno State visits Nevada following Lucas’ 28-point game

Fresno State Bulldogs (9-14, 5-7 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (19-6, 9-3 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Friday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Fresno State Bulldogs (9-14, 5-7 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (19-6, 9-3 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nevada -9; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada plays the Fresno State Bulldogs after Jarod Lucas scored 28 points in Nevada’s 77-76 win over the New Mexico Lobos.

The Wolf Pack have gone 12-0 in home games. Nevada scores 73.6 points while outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-7 against MWC opponents. Fresno State is 6-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

The Wolf Pack and Bulldogs face off Friday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenan Blackshear is averaging 14.6 points, 4.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wolf Pack. Lucas is averaging 18.1 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 43.9% over the last 10 games for Nevada.

Jemarl Baker Jr. is averaging 11.7 points for the Bulldogs. Anthony Holland is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 63.6 points, 26.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.