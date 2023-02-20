Fresno State visits Heidbreder and Air Force

Fresno State Bulldogs (9-17, 5-10 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (14-14, 5-10 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Fresno State Bulldogs (9-17, 5-10 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (14-14, 5-10 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force hosts the Fresno State Bulldogs after Jake Heidbreder scored 22 points in Air Force’s 75-69 victory over the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Falcons have gone 10-7 at home. Air Force is fifth in the MWC in team defense, giving up 67.0 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 5-10 against MWC opponents. Fresno State has a 3-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heidbreder is shooting 49.5% and averaging 14.8 points for the Falcons. Ethan Taylor is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Air Force.

Isaiah Hill is averaging 11.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Bulldogs. Jemarl Baker Jr. is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 23.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 61.0 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.