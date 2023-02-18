Fresno State plays Colorado State in conference showdown

Colorado State Rams (11-15, 3-10 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (9-16, 5-9 MWC) Fresno, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Colorado State Rams (11-15, 3-10 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (9-16, 5-9 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fresno State -1; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Isaiah Hill and the Fresno State Bulldogs host Isaiah Stevens and the Colorado State Rams in MWC action.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-5 at home. Fresno State ranks ninth in the MWC with 11.5 assists per game led by Hill averaging 3.5.

The Rams are 3-10 against MWC opponents. Colorado State averages 10.3 turnovers per game and is 7-5 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaih Moore is averaging 11.5 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Hill is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

Stevens is averaging 18.7 points and 6.8 assists for the Rams. John Tonje is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 61.7 points, 26.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Rams: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 27.5 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.