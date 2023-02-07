French club Montpellier removes coach Romain Pitau

MONTPELLIER, France (AP) — French club Montpellier suspended coach Romain Pitau on Tuesday as the 2012 champions currently sit just…

MONTPELLIER, France (AP) — French club Montpellier suspended coach Romain Pitau on Tuesday as the 2012 champions currently sit just two points outside the relegation zone.

The club said a press conference was planned for Wednesday.

Assistant coaches Pascal Baills and Frédéric Mendy were also suspended, the southern club said.

Pitau, who was part of the team that won the club’s sole league title 11 years ago, was named interim manager in October after Olivier Dall’Oglio was fired.

Montpellier has managed just six wins in 22 matches so far this season.

