Freeman and Milwaukee host Oakland

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (11-15, 9-6 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (17-8, 11-4 Horizon) Milwaukee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (11-15, 9-6 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (17-8, 11-4 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Milwaukee -4; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after BJ Freeman scored 26 points in Milwaukee’s 94-89 win over the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Panthers have gone 11-3 in home games. Milwaukee ranks fifth in the Horizon in team defense, allowing 71.6 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

The Golden Grizzlies are 9-6 against Horizon opponents. Oakland allows 75.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Kentrell Pullian is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Blake Lampman averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Jalen Moore is averaging 17.3 points, five assists and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 79.9 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

