Foster’s 15 help Furman beat East Tennessee State 83-79

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Marcus Foster had 15 points in Furman’s 83-79 win over East Tennessee State on Sunday night.

Foster also contributed six rebounds and three steals for the Paladins (22-7, 13-3 Southern Conference). Garrett Hien scored 13 points while finishing 6 of 8 from the floor. JP Pegues was 5-of-11 shooting (2 for 6 from distance) to finish with 13 points. Jalen Slawson added 11 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Jordan King led the Buccaneers (10-19, 6-10) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and four assists. Jalen Haynes added 18 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for East Tennessee State. In addition, Jaden Seymour finished with 15 points and nine rebounds.

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Furman hosts Mercer and East Tennessee State hosts The Citadel.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

