Foster, Monmouth Hawks host the Drexel Dragons

Drexel Dragons (13-10, 7-4 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (3-20, 2-8 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Drexel Dragons (13-10, 7-4 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (3-20, 2-8 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Monmouth -6; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth faces Drexel in a matchup of CAA teams.

The Hawks have gone 1-8 in home games. Monmouth averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 3- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Dragons are 7-4 in conference matchups. Drexel is 6-5 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Foster is averaging 12.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

Justin Moore is averaging 9.4 points for the Dragons. Amari Williams is averaging 14.0 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 52.9% over the last 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 2-8, averaging 57.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Dragons: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.