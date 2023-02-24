Foster leads Monmouth against William & Mary after 21-point game

Monmouth Hawks (6-24, 5-12 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (11-19, 6-11 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Monmouth Hawks (6-24, 5-12 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (11-19, 6-11 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth takes on the William & Mary Tribe after Myles Foster scored 21 points in Monmouth’s 86-81 loss to the Hampton Pirates.

The Tribe are 10-5 on their home court. William & Mary ranks seventh in the CAA with 28.9 points per game in the paint led by Ben Wight averaging 10.2.

The Hawks are 5-12 against CAA opponents. Monmouth has a 3-18 record against teams over .500.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anders Nelson is scoring 11.6 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Tribe. Wight is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

Jakari Spence is averaging 4.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Hawks. Foster is averaging 12.5 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 45.6% over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.