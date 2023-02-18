Forrest and Bucknell host Boston University

Bucknell Bison (11-17, 4-11 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (12-16, 5-10 Patriot) Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Bucknell Bison (11-17, 4-11 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (12-16, 5-10 Patriot)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boston University -4.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell visits the Boston University Terriers after Jack Forrest scored 25 points in Bucknell’s 73-51 victory over the American Eagles.

The Terriers are 7-4 in home games. Boston University has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bison are 4-11 against conference opponents. Bucknell is 6-9 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Brittain-Watts is averaging 8.6 points for the Terriers. Walter Whyte is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Boston University.

Alex Timmerman is averaging 11.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Bison. Xander Rice is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 3-7, averaging 62.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Bison: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

