Fordham visits Kochera and Davidson

Fordham Rams (19-5, 7-4 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (11-12, 4-7 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Fordham Rams (19-5, 7-4 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (11-12, 4-7 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Davidson -5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson plays the Fordham Rams after Connor Kochera scored 29 points in Davidson’s 93-78 win over the UMass Minutemen.

The Wildcats have gone 5-6 in home games. Davidson is seventh in the A-10 scoring 70.6 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Rams have gone 7-4 against A-10 opponents. Fordham scores 72.4 points and has outscored opponents by 5.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foster Loyer is shooting 36.6% and averaging 15.5 points for the Wildcats. Kochera is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Davidson.

Darius Quisenberry is scoring 16.9 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Rams. Khalid Moore is averaging 15.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Fordham.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.