Fordham hosts UMass after Cross’ 28-point game

UMass Minutemen (13-10, 4-7 A-10) at Fordham Rams (18-5, 6-4 A-10)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass takes on the Fordham Rams after Matt Cross scored 28 points in UMass’ 93-78 loss to the Davidson Wildcats.

The Rams have gone 14-2 at home. Fordham has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Minutemen are 4-7 in A-10 play. UMass ranks fifth in the A-10 shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

The Rams and Minutemen square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Quisenberry is averaging 16.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Rams. Khalid Moore is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.

Cross is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Minutemen. Dyondre Dominguez is averaging 9.6 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for UMass.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 67.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Minutemen: 4-6, averaging 74.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

