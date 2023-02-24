Fordham hosts Rhode Island after Leggett’s 30-point outing

Rhode Island Rams (8-19, 4-11 A-10) at Fordham Rams (22-6, 10-5 A-10) New York; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rhode Island Rams (8-19, 4-11 A-10) at Fordham Rams (22-6, 10-5 A-10)

New York; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island faces the Fordham Rams after Ishmael Leggett scored 30 points in Rhode Island’s 89-80 overtime loss to the George Washington Colonials.

The Fordham Rams have gone 16-2 at home. Fordham ranks third in the A-10 with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Abdou Tsimbila averaging 2.4.

The Rhode Island Rams are 4-11 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island has a 4-4 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Quisenberry is averaging 17.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Fordham Rams. Khalid Moore is averaging 15.2 points and 7.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Fordham.

Leggett is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Rhode Island Rams. Brayon Freeman is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fordham Rams: 8-2, averaging 72.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Rhode Island Rams: 2-8, averaging 64.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.