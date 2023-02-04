Florida visits Kentucky following Reeves’ 27-point showing

Florida Gators (13-9, 6-3 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (15-7, 6-3 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Florida Gators (13-9, 6-3 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (15-7, 6-3 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky hosts the Florida Gators after Antonio Reeves scored 27 points in Kentucky’s 75-66 victory against the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Wildcats have gone 11-2 in home games. Kentucky ranks fifth in the SEC with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Oscar Tshiebwe averaging 8.3.

The Gators are 6-3 in conference play. Florida is eighth in the SEC scoring 71.5 points per game and is shooting 43.5%.

The Wildcats and Gators match up Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tshiebwe is averaging 16.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. Reeves is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

Will Richard is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, while averaging 10.1 points. Colin Castleton is averaging 14.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.1 blocks over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Gators: 6-4, averaging 65.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.