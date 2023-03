Florida State visits Clemson after Warley’s 23-point game

Florida State Seminoles (8-18, 6-9 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (18-7, 10-4 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Florida State Seminoles (8-18, 6-9 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (18-7, 10-4 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clemson -9.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State faces the Clemson Tigers after Jalen Warley scored 23 points in Florida State’s 83-75 loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Tigers have gone 12-1 in home games. Clemson is 4-2 in one-possession games.

The Seminoles have gone 6-9 against ACC opponents. Florida State has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Hunter is averaging 14.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Tigers. Hunter Tyson is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Clemson.

Caleb Mills is averaging 12.7 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Seminoles. Matthew Cleveland is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Florida State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Seminoles: 3-7, averaging 72.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

