Florida International visits UAB following Gaines’ 21-point game

Florida International Panthers (12-11, 6-6 C-USA) at UAB Blazers (16-7, 7-5 C-USA) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida International Panthers (12-11, 6-6 C-USA) at UAB Blazers (16-7, 7-5 C-USA)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB plays the Florida International Panthers after Eric Gaines scored 21 points in UAB’s 86-77 victory against the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Blazers are 12-2 on their home court. UAB is third in C-USA with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Trey Jemison averaging 5.6.

The Panthers are 6-6 in conference matchups. Florida International is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Walker is shooting 41.6% and averaging 23.1 points for the Blazers. Gaines is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UAB.

Denver Jones averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 19.4 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Arturo Dean is averaging 11.5 points, 3.4 assists and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games for Florida International.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 5-5, averaging 76.8 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

