Florida International plays Louisiana Tech after Jones’ 22-point showing

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (13-10, 6-6 C-USA) at Florida International Panthers (12-12, 6-7 C-USA) Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (13-10, 6-6 C-USA) at Florida International Panthers (12-12, 6-7 C-USA)

Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International hosts the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs after Denver Jones scored 22 points in Florida International’s 76-72 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The Panthers have gone 10-4 in home games. Florida International is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs are 6-6 against C-USA opponents. Louisiana Tech ranks fourth in C-USA with 13.5 assists per game led by Cobe Williams averaging 4.1.

The Panthers and Bulldogs face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Panthers. Petar Krivokapic is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida International.

Isaiah Crawford is averaging 12.6 points and 2.1 steals for the Bulldogs. Keaston Willis is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.