Florida Atlantic takes on Louisiana Tech, looks for 15th straight home win

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (13-11, 6-7 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (23-2, 13-1 C-USA)

Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic will try to keep its 14-game home win streak alive when the Owls face Louisiana Tech.

The Owls have gone 14-0 at home. Florida Atlantic is second in C-USA in rebounding with 36.0 rebounds. Vladislav Goldin leads the Owls with 6.3 boards.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-7 against C-USA opponents. Louisiana Tech ranks seventh in C-USA with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Crawford averaging 3.6.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnell Davis is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Owls. Goldin is averaging 10.5 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

Crawford is averaging 12.5 points and 2.2 steals for the Bulldogs. Keaston Willis is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 9-1, averaging 75.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

