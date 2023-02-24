Florida Atlantic hosts UTEP following Givance’s 22-point game

UTEP Miners (13-15, 6-11 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (25-3, 15-2 C-USA) Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UTEP Miners (13-15, 6-11 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (25-3, 15-2 C-USA)

Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP plays the Florida Atlantic Owls after Shamar Givance scored 22 points in UTEP’s 87-82 victory against the Florida International Panthers.

The Owls have gone 16-0 in home games. Florida Atlantic is 19-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Miners are 6-11 against C-USA opponents. UTEP is 7-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Gaffney is averaging 4.9 points for the Owls. Johnell Davis is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

Tae Hardy is scoring 13.0 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Miners. Givance is averaging 11.7 points, 4.3 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games for UTEP.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 8-2, averaging 80.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Miners: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

