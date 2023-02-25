Florida Atlantic hosts UTEP after Givance’s 22-point showing

UTEP Miners (13-15, 6-11 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (25-3, 15-2 C-USA) Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UTEP Miners (13-15, 6-11 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (25-3, 15-2 C-USA)

Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida Atlantic -11; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP visits the Florida Atlantic Owls after Shamar Givance scored 22 points in UTEP’s 87-82 victory against the Florida International Panthers.

The Owls have gone 16-0 in home games. Florida Atlantic is third in C-USA at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.8 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Miners are 6-11 in C-USA play. UTEP is eighth in C-USA scoring 69.0 points per game and is shooting 45.0%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Gaffney is averaging 4.9 points for the Owls. Johnell Davis is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

Tae Hardy is shooting 43.6% and averaging 13.0 points for the Miners. Givance is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UTEP.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 8-2, averaging 80.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Miners: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

