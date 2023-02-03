Florida A&M visits Texas Southern on 13-game road slide

Florida A&M Rattlers (4-16, 2-7 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (7-15, 3-6 SWAC) Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida A&M Rattlers (4-16, 2-7 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (7-15, 3-6 SWAC)

Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M travels to Texas Southern looking to stop its 13-game road skid.

The Tigers have gone 4-5 in home games. Texas Southern is third in the SWAC scoring 69.5 points while shooting 42.2% from the field.

The Rattlers are 2-7 in conference matchups. Florida A&M has a 2-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tigers and Rattlers meet Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davon Barnes is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Tigers. John Walker III is averaging 12.3 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

Jordan Tillmon is scoring 10.9 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Rattlers. Jaylen Bates is averaging 8.9 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 74.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Rattlers: 2-8, averaging 57.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.