Florida A&M takes on Alabama State, seeks to halt 3-game slide

Florida A&M Rattlers (5-19, 3-10 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (8-18, 6-7 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Florida A&M Rattlers (5-19, 3-10 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (8-18, 6-7 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama State -6.5; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M is looking to break its three-game skid with a victory over Alabama State.

The Hornets are 5-2 on their home court. Alabama State is 1- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

The Rattlers are 3-10 in conference games. Florida A&M ranks seventh in the SWAC shooting 31.8% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Range averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc. Antonio Madlock is shooting 37.1% and averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games for Alabama State.

Byron Smith averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc. Jordan Tillmon is averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games for Florida A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Rattlers: 3-7, averaging 58.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.