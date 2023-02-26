Florida A&M plays Southern on 3-game home slide

Southern Jaguars (13-15, 9-6 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (7-20, 5-11 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Jaguars (13-15, 9-6 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (7-20, 5-11 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M looks to end its three-game home slide with a victory over Southern.

The Rattlers are 4-6 in home games. Florida A&M is 2- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.0 turnovers per game.

The Jaguars are 9-6 in conference games. Southern is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Tillmon is averaging 10.6 points for the Rattlers. Jaylen Bates is averaging 9.5 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the past 10 games for Florida A&M.

Brion Whitley averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc. Bryson Etienne is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

