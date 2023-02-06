Florida A&M faces Prairie View A&M after Meren’s 20-point outing

Florida A&M Rattlers (5-16, 3-7 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (8-15, 4-6 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 8:30 p.m.…

Florida A&M Rattlers (5-16, 3-7 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (8-15, 4-6 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Prairie View A&M -11; over/under is 121.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M takes on the Prairie View A&M Panthers after Noah Meren scored 20 points in Florida A&M’s 76-69 victory against the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Panthers are 5-3 on their home court. Prairie View A&M allows 69.6 points and has been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

The Rattlers have gone 3-7 against SWAC opponents. Florida A&M is ninth in the SWAC with 20.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaylen Bates averaging 5.2.

The Panthers and Rattlers square off Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Douglas is scoring 13.1 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 10.6 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 31.4% over the past 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

Jordan Tillmon is shooting 34.6% and averaging 10.9 points for the Rattlers. Dimingus Stevens is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 63.3 points, 37.0 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Rattlers: 3-7, averaging 60.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.