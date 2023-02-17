Florida A&M faces Alabama State on 3-game losing streak

Florida A&M Rattlers (5-19, 3-10 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (8-18, 6-7 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida A&M Rattlers (5-19, 3-10 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (8-18, 6-7 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M comes into the matchup with Alabama State after losing three in a row.

The Hornets have gone 5-2 in home games. Alabama State ranks fourth in the SWAC with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Antonio Madlock averaging 4.4.

The Rattlers have gone 3-10 against SWAC opponents. Florida A&M ranks seventh in the SWAC shooting 31.8% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan O’Neal is averaging 7.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Hornets. Isaiah Range is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

Jordan Tillmon is averaging 10.5 points for the Rattlers. Jaylen Bates is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Rattlers: 3-7, averaging 58.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

