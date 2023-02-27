Live Radio
The Associated Press

February 27, 2023, 4:39 PM

Winners of the FIFA player of the year award (merged with the magazine France Football’s Golden Ball award for European player of the year from 2010-15):

2022 — Lionel Messi, Argentina

2021 — Robert Lewandowski, Poland

2020 — Robert Lewandowski, Poland

2019 — Lionel Messi, Argentina

2018 — Luka Modric, Croatia

2017 — Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal

2016 — Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal

2015 — Lionel Messi, Argentina

2014 — Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal

2013 — Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal

2012 — Lionel Messi, Argentina

2011 — Lionel Messi, Argentina

2010 — Lionel Messi, Argentina

2009 — Lionel Messi, Argentina

2008 — Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal

2007 — Kaka, Brazil

2006 — Fabio Cannavaro, Italy

2005 — Ronaldinho, Brazil

2004 — Ronaldinho, Brazil

2003 — Zinedine Zidane, France

2002 — Ronaldo, Brazil

2001 — Luis Figo, Portugal

2000 — Zinedine Zidane, France

1999 — Rivaldo, Brazil

1998 — Zinedine Zidane, France

1997 — Ronaldo, Brazil

1996 — Ronaldo, Brazil

1995 — George Weah, Liberia

1994 — Romario, Brazil

1993 — Roberto Baggio, Italy

1992 — Marco Van Basten, Netherlands

1991 — Lothar Matthaus, Germany

