Winners of the FIFA player of the year award (merged with the magazine France Football’s Golden Ball award for European player of the year from 2010-15):
2022 — Lionel Messi, Argentina
2021 — Robert Lewandowski, Poland
2020 — Robert Lewandowski, Poland
2019 — Lionel Messi, Argentina
2018 — Luka Modric, Croatia
2017 — Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal
2016 — Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal
2015 — Lionel Messi, Argentina
2014 — Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal
2013 — Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal
2012 — Lionel Messi, Argentina
2011 — Lionel Messi, Argentina
2010 — Lionel Messi, Argentina
2009 — Lionel Messi, Argentina
2008 — Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal
2007 — Kaka, Brazil
2006 — Fabio Cannavaro, Italy
2005 — Ronaldinho, Brazil
2004 — Ronaldinho, Brazil
2003 — Zinedine Zidane, France
2002 — Ronaldo, Brazil
2001 — Luis Figo, Portugal
2000 — Zinedine Zidane, France
1999 — Rivaldo, Brazil
1998 — Zinedine Zidane, France
1997 — Ronaldo, Brazil
1996 — Ronaldo, Brazil
1995 — George Weah, Liberia
1994 — Romario, Brazil
1993 — Roberto Baggio, Italy
1992 — Marco Van Basten, Netherlands
1991 — Lothar Matthaus, Germany
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.