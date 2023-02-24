Live Radio
Fields’ 15 lead Arkansas State past UL Monroe 64-61

The Associated Press

February 24, 2023, 10:47 PM

MONROE, La. (AP) — Caleb Fields had 15 points in Arkansas State’s 64-61 win over UL Monroe on Friday night.

Fields added eight rebounds and eight assists for the Red Wolves (12-19, 4-14 Sun Belt Conference). Omar El-Sheikh scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Terrance Ford Jr. was 4 of 12 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Tyreke Locure finished with 24 points and two steals for the Warhawks (11-20, 7-11). Thomas Howell added 10 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for UL Monroe. Langston also recorded seven points. The Warhawks prolonged their losing streak to seven straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

