Fiedler and Rice host North Texas

North Texas Mean Green (18-5, 9-3 C-USA) at Rice Owls (15-7, 6-5 C-USA) Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

North Texas Mean Green (18-5, 9-3 C-USA) at Rice Owls (15-7, 6-5 C-USA)

Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rice -4; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rice takes on the North Texas Mean Green after Max Fiedler scored 23 points in Rice’s 80-72 loss to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Owls have gone 10-3 at home. Rice leads C-USA with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Fiedler averaging 5.3.

The Mean Green are 9-3 against C-USA opponents. North Texas is third in C-USA with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Abou Ousmane averaging 3.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quincy Olivari averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 19.2 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Travis Evee is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Rice.

Tylor Perry is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Mean Green. Kai Huntsberry is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 62.9 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.