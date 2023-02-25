Fidler leads Omaha against Denver after 20-point performance

Omaha Mavericks (8-21, 4-13 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (14-16, 5-12 Summit) Denver; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Denver…

Omaha Mavericks (8-21, 4-13 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (14-16, 5-12 Summit)

Denver; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Denver -6; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha visits the Denver Pioneers after Frankie Fidler scored 20 points in Omaha’s 91-70 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Pioneers have gone 8-5 at home. Denver ranks third in the Summit with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyree Corbett averaging 6.0.

The Mavericks are 4-13 against Summit opponents. Omaha is eighth in the Summit with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Fidler averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Bruner is averaging 15.9 points and 4.2 assists for the Pioneers. Touko Tainamo is averaging 10.9 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Denver.

Fidler is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Mavericks. JJ White is averaging 10.7 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Omaha.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 68.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Mavericks: 1-9, averaging 69.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

