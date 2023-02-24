Fidler and Omaha host Denver

Omaha Mavericks (8-21, 4-13 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (14-16, 5-12 Summit) Denver; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Omaha visits…

Omaha Mavericks (8-21, 4-13 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (14-16, 5-12 Summit)

Denver; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha visits the Denver Pioneers after Frankie Fidler scored 20 points in Omaha’s 91-70 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Pioneers have gone 8-5 in home games. Denver is 3- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.3 turnovers per game.

The Mavericks have gone 4-13 against Summit opponents. Omaha ranks fifth in the Summit with 11.9 assists per game led by JJ White averaging 4.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Bruner is scoring 15.9 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Pioneers. Touko Tainamo is averaging 10.9 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 50.9% over the last 10 games for Denver.

Luke Jungers averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Fidler is shooting 46.0% and averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Omaha.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 68.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Mavericks: 1-9, averaging 69.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.