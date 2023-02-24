FGCU faces Austin Peay, looks to break home slide

Austin Peay Governors (9-21, 3-14 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (16-14, 6-11 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Austin Peay Governors (9-21, 3-14 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (16-14, 6-11 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FGCU -11.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU aims to end its five-game home slide with a win against Austin Peay.

The Eagles have gone 7-5 at home. FGCU scores 71.2 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Governors have gone 3-14 against ASUN opponents. Austin Peay has a 6-13 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Thompson is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Eagles. Chase Johnston is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for FGCU.

Sean Durugordon is averaging 12.4 points and six rebounds for the Governors. Elijah Hutchins-Everett is averaging 10.1 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 72.4 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Governors: 1-9, averaging 61.4 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.