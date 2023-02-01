Fernandez’s 18 lead George Mason over UMass 70-59

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Justyn Fernandez had 18 points and George Mason beat UMass 70-59 on Wednesday night. Fernandez added…

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Justyn Fernandez had 18 points and George Mason beat UMass 70-59 on Wednesday night.

Fernandez added five rebounds for the Patriots (13-10, 5-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Josh Oduro added 15 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line, and he also had nine rebounds. Victor Bailey Jr. was 3 of 7 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 11 points.

T.J. Weeks led the Minutemen (13-9, 4-6) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Wildens Leveque added 12 points and three steals for UMass. In addition, Keon Thompson had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

