Fairleigh Dickinson takes on Sacred Heart after Roberts’ 21-point game

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (15-12, 8-4 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (13-14, 6-6 NEC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (15-12, 8-4 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (13-14, 6-6 NEC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson visits the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Demetre Roberts scored 21 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 77-73 loss to the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Pioneers are 7-4 on their home court. Sacred Heart is the top team in the NEC with 12.5 fast break points.

The Knights are 8-4 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson ranks eighth in the NEC with 20.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Ansley Almonor averaging 3.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Galette is scoring 15.9 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Pioneers. Joey Reilly is averaging 11.4 points and two steals over the past 10 games for Sacred Heart.

Roberts is averaging 16.9 points and 4.3 assists for the Knights. Grant Singleton is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Knights: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.