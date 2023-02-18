Fairleigh Dickinson faces Wagner after Roberts’ 27-point game

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (15-13, 8-5 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (13-11, 6-7 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (15-13, 8-5 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (13-11, 6-7 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wagner -2.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson takes on the Wagner Seahawks after Demetre Roberts scored 27 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 94-86 overtime loss to the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Seahawks have gone 7-3 in home games. Wagner is the leader in the NEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 62.2 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Knights are 8-5 in conference play. Fairleigh Dickinson scores 78.7 points while outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delonnie Hunt is averaging 11.3 points for the Seahawks. Brandon Brown is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Wagner.

Roberts is averaging 17.3 points and 4.3 assists for the Knights. Ansley Almonor is averaging 14.4 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the past 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 63.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 78.0 points, 28.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

