Fairfield hosts Manhattan after Long’s 21-point outing

Manhattan Jaspers (9-15, 7-8 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (12-14, 8-8 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield plays the Manhattan Jaspers after TJ Long scored 21 points in Fairfield’s 70-61 victory against the Marist Red Foxes.

The Stags have gone 6-5 in home games. Fairfield is 5-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The Jaspers are 7-8 in MAAC play. Manhattan averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 4-5 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Supreme Cook is shooting 54.0% and averaging 12.9 points for the Stags. Long is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

Anthony Nelson is scoring 15.0 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Jaspers. Samir Stewart is averaging 12.5 points and 1.2 rebounds while shooting 38.3% over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 6-4, averaging 63.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

