Fairfield hosts Leffew and Mount St. Mary’s

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (8-17, 4-10 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (10-14, 6-8 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (8-17, 4-10 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (10-14, 6-8 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s faces the Fairfield Stags after Dakota Leffew scored 20 points in Mount St. Mary’s 72-65 loss to the Siena Saints.

The Stags have gone 5-5 in home games. Fairfield is 5- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

The Mountaineers have gone 4-10 against MAAC opponents. Mount St. Mary’s is fifth in the MAAC allowing 66.0 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Supreme Cook is averaging 13.1 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Stags. Allan Jeanne-Rose is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games for Fairfield.

Jalen Benjamin is averaging 14.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Mountaineers. Leffew is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 4-6, averaging 62.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Mountaineers: 2-8, averaging 59.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.