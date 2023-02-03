Live Radio
Home » Sports » Evbuomwan has 17 in…

Evbuomwan has 17 in Princeton’s 89-82 win against Cornell

The Associated Press

February 3, 2023, 9:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Tosan Evbuomwan scored 17 points as Princeton beat Cornell 89-82 on Friday night.

Evbuomwan was 8 of 12 shooting and 1 of 4 from the free throw line for the Tigers (15-6, 6-2 Ivy League). Matt Allocco added 16 points while shooting 3 for 7 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free throw line, and they also had five rebounds and five assists. Blake Peters shot 5 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

The Big Red (15-6, 5-3) were led by Chris Manon, who posted 23 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Isaiah Gray added 13 points and two steals for Cornell. In addition, Sean Hansen finished with 12 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Princeton hosts Columbia while Cornell visits Pennsylvania.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up