Evansville visits Murray State after Perry’s 25-point game

Evansville Purple Aces (5-23, 1-16 MVC) at Murray State Racers (14-13, 9-8 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Evansville Purple Aces (5-23, 1-16 MVC) at Murray State Racers (14-13, 9-8 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State faces the Evansville Purple Aces after Rob Perry scored 25 points in Murray State’s 76-75 victory over the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Racers are 9-2 in home games. Murray State is fifth in the MVC in rebounding with 31.0 rebounds. Damiree Burns paces the Racers with 6.7 boards.

The Purple Aces are 1-16 in MVC play. Evansville ranks ninth in the MVC shooting 32.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perry averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Jacobi Wood is shooting 42.4% and averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.

Antoine Smith Jr. averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Kenny Strawbridge is shooting 37.4% and averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Evansville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Purple Aces: 1-9, averaging 65.3 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

