Evansville visits Belmont following Sheppard’s 25-point performance

Evansville Purple Aces (5-22, 1-15 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (18-9, 11-5 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Evansville Purple Aces (5-22, 1-15 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (18-9, 11-5 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Belmont -16.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont takes on the Evansville Purple Aces after Ben Sheppard scored 25 points in Belmont’s 98-71 victory against the UIC Flames.

The Bruins have gone 10-2 at home. Belmont ranks eighth in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 70.7 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

The Purple Aces are 1-15 against MVC opponents. Evansville allows 74.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 12.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sheppard is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Bruins. Cade Tyson is averaging 11.9 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Belmont.

Antoine Smith Jr. averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Kenny Strawbridge is shooting 39.6% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Evansville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Purple Aces: 1-9, averaging 63.6 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.