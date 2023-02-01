Evansville hosts Indiana State after Bledson’s 20-point game

Indiana State Sycamores (14-9, 7-5 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (4-19, 0-12 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Indiana State Sycamores (14-9, 7-5 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (4-19, 0-12 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Evansville -12.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State visits the Evansville Purple Aces after Xavier Bledson scored 20 points in Indiana State’s 79-71 win against the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Purple Aces are 2-7 in home games. Evansville is 1-12 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Sycamores have gone 7-5 against MVC opponents. Indiana State is 2-4 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antoine Smith Jr. averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, scoring 7.9 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Kenny Strawbridge is shooting 38.0% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Evansville.

Cameron Henry is averaging 10.9 points and 3.8 assists for the Sycamores. Courvoisier McCauley is averaging 14.5 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 41.0% over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 0-10, averaging 62.6 points, 26.4 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points per game.

Sycamores: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

