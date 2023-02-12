Evansville faces conference rival Missouri State

Missouri State Bears (13-12, 9-6 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (5-21, 1-14 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Missouri State Bears (13-12, 9-6 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (5-21, 1-14 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Evansville -8.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Clay and the Missouri State Bears visit Kenny Strawbridge and the Evansville Purple Aces in MVC play.

The Purple Aces have gone 3-8 in home games. Evansville has a 2-13 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bears are 9-6 against MVC opponents. Missouri State averages 65.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Strawbridge is averaging 15 points for the Purple Aces. Marvin Coleman is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Evansville.

Chance Moore is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 11.1 points. Clay is shooting 48.1% and averaging 11.0 points over the past 10 games for Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 1-9, averaging 63.7 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 63.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.