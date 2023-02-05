Evans and the Jackson State Tigers host conference foe UAPB

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-13, 6-4 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (6-17, 5-5 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-13, 6-4 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (6-17, 5-5 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Shaun Doss and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions take on Ken Evans and the Jackson State Tigers in SWAC play.

The Tigers are 4-1 on their home court. Jackson State is fourth in the SWAC with 12.4 assists per game led by Chase Adams averaging 3.4.

The Golden Lions are 6-4 in SWAC play. UAPB ranks eighth in the SWAC shooting 31.6% from 3-point range.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coltie Young is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 10.5 points. Evans is shooting 31.3% and averaging 9.0 points over the past 10 games for Jackson State.

Kylen Milton is averaging 13.2 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Golden Lions. Doss is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for UAPB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Golden Lions: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

