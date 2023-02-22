Ellis leads USC against Colorado

USC Trojans (19-8, 11-5 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (15-13, 7-10 Pac-12) Boulder, Colorado; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: USC…

USC Trojans (19-8, 11-5 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (15-13, 7-10 Pac-12)

Boulder, Colorado; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC visits the Colorado Buffaloes after Boogie Ellis scored 33 points in USC’s 85-75 victory against the Stanford Cardinal.

The Buffaloes have gone 11-2 at home. Colorado is fourth in the Pac-12 scoring 70.6 points while shooting 43.6% from the field.

The Trojans are 11-5 in conference play. USC has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Simpson is averaging 15.9 points and 3.9 assists for the Buffaloes. Tristan da Silva is averaging 18.3 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 52.2% over the past 10 games for Colorado.

Ellis is averaging 17.1 points and 1.6 steals for the Trojans. Drew Peterson is averaging 14.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

