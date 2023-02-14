Ellis leads Louisville against No. 7 Virginia

Virginia Cavaliers (19-4, 11-3 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (3-22, 1-13 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisville…

Virginia Cavaliers (19-4, 11-3 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (3-22, 1-13 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville hosts the No. 7 Virginia Cavaliers after El Ellis scored 33 points in Louisville’s 93-85 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Cardinals are 3-11 in home games. Louisville gives up 76.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.1 points per game.

The Cavaliers have gone 11-3 against ACC opponents. Virginia is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Cardinals and Cavaliers face off Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellis is averaging 17.4 points and 4.7 assists for the Cardinals. Jae’Lyn Withers is averaging 9.7 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Louisville.

Armaan Franklin is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 12.7 points. Kihei Clark is averaging 12.1 points and 6.1 assists over the past 10 games for Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 1-9, averaging 67.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 70.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.