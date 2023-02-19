Ellis leads Louisville against Duke after 28-point game

Louisville Cardinals (4-23, 2-14 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (19-8, 10-6 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Louisville Cardinals (4-23, 2-14 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (19-8, 10-6 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville plays the Duke Blue Devils after El Ellis scored 28 points in Louisville’s 83-73 win over the Clemson Tigers.

The Blue Devils have gone 13-0 at home. Duke is the ACC leader with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Ryan Young averaging 2.7.

The Cardinals are 2-14 in conference games. Louisville gives up 75.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.9 points per game.

The Blue Devils and Cardinals face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Roach is averaging 12.7 points for the Blue Devils. Kyle Filipowski is averaging 14.9 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the last 10 games for Duke.

Ellis is shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 18 points and 4.5 assists. Mike James is shooting 44.5% and averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games for Louisville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 66.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.