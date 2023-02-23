Ellis and Grand Canyon host Seattle U

Seattle U Redhawks (18-10, 9-6 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (18-10, 9-6 WAC) Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Seattle U Redhawks (18-10, 9-6 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (18-10, 9-6 WAC)

Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts the Seattle U Redhawks after Walter Ellis scored 24 points in Grand Canyon’s 111-38 victory against the Park (AZ) Buccaneers.

The Antelopes are 14-3 in home games. Grand Canyon averages 75.0 points and has outscored opponents by 9.4 points per game.

The Redhawks are 9-6 against conference opponents. Seattle U has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayshon Harrison is scoring 16.7 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Antelopes. Gabe McGlothan is averaging 12.7 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 51.4% over the past 10 games for Grand Canyon.

Cameron Tyson averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 18.3 points while shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc. Riley Grigsby is averaging 13.9 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 80.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.