El-Sheikh, Arkansas State Red Wolves square off against the Georgia State Panthers

Georgia State Panthers (10-17, 3-12 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (10-18, 2-13 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3…

Georgia State Panthers (10-17, 3-12 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (10-18, 2-13 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: Sun Belt foes Arkansas State and Georgia State will play on Saturday.

The Red Wolves are 9-8 in home games. Arkansas State is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Panthers have gone 3-12 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State has a 6-13 record against opponents over .500.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Fields is averaging 10.8 points and 4.6 assists for the Red Wolves. Omar El-Sheikh is averaging 11.2 points and 9.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Arkansas State.

Dwon Odom is averaging 13.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Panthers. Brenden Tucker is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 1-9, averaging 62.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 67.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.