Edmonton takes losing streak into matchup with Philadelphia

Philadelphia Flyers (23-25-10, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (30-19-8, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Oilers -310, Flyers +250; over/under is 7

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers look to stop a four-game losing streak when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers.

Edmonton is 30-19-8 overall and 13-11-5 at home. The Oilers have scored 63 power-play goals, which leads the league.

Philadelphia has a 12-11-7 record on the road and a 23-25-10 record overall. The Flyers have conceded 185 goals while scoring 156 for a -29 scoring differential.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season. The Flyers won 2-1 in a shootout in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 27 goals and 42 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Kevin Hayes has 17 goals and 30 assists for the Flyers. Travis Konecny has scored three goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 4-1-5, averaging four goals, 6.9 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Flyers: 3-4-3, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Evander Kane: day to day (upper-body), Ryan Murray: out (back), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Klim Kostin: day to day (undisclosed), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed).

Flyers: Tanner Laczynski: out (lower-body), Cam Atkinson: out for season (neck), Zack MacEwen: out (jaw), Ryan Ellis: out for season (pelvis), Travis Konecny: day to day (upper-body), Sean Couturier: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.