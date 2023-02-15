Edey and No. 3 Purdue host Maryland

Purdue Boilermakers (23-3, 12-3 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) College Park, Maryland; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Purdue Boilermakers (23-3, 12-3 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Purdue visits the Maryland Terrapins after Zach Edey scored 24 points in Purdue’s 64-58 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Terrapins have gone 13-1 in home games. Maryland has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Boilermakers have gone 12-3 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue ranks third in the Big Ten with 15.7 assists per game led by Braden Smith averaging 4.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmir Young is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Terrapins. Hakim Hart is averaging 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Maryland.

Fletcher Loyer averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Edey is shooting 63.2% and averaging 21.2 points over the past 10 games for Purdue.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Boilermakers: 8-2, averaging 70.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

