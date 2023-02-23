All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|50
|36
|13
|1
|0
|73
|197
|145
|Maine
|48
|29
|16
|2
|1
|61
|178
|136
|Reading
|48
|28
|17
|3
|0
|59
|164
|135
|Worcester
|51
|25
|23
|3
|0
|53
|170
|177
|Adirondack
|48
|18
|23
|6
|1
|43
|154
|172
|Trois-Rivieres
|50
|19
|29
|2
|0
|40
|145
|191
|Norfolk
|51
|12
|36
|1
|2
|27
|135
|226
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|50
|33
|15
|2
|0
|68
|168
|141
|Florida
|48
|28
|13
|4
|3
|63
|160
|138
|South Carolina
|48
|28
|15
|4
|1
|61
|163
|137
|Greenville
|48
|27
|14
|7
|0
|61
|157
|146
|Orlando
|50
|25
|18
|6
|1
|57
|156
|167
|Atlanta
|48
|22
|20
|5
|1
|50
|147
|156
|Savannah
|45
|14
|22
|8
|1
|37
|127
|163
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|50
|30
|12
|5
|3
|68
|177
|150
|Indy
|51
|32
|17
|2
|0
|66
|189
|149
|Toledo
|51
|30
|15
|4
|2
|66
|182
|133
|Fort Wayne
|48
|25
|17
|4
|2
|56
|186
|182
|Wheeling
|49
|21
|23
|5
|0
|47
|147
|159
|Kalamazoo
|49
|20
|25
|4
|0
|44
|120
|154
|Iowa
|49
|12
|26
|10
|1
|35
|126
|182
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|50
|39
|8
|2
|1
|81
|205
|108
|Wichita
|50
|26
|20
|4
|0
|56
|165
|151
|Kansas City
|48
|22
|20
|6
|0
|50
|154
|161
|Allen
|50
|24
|25
|1
|0
|49
|172
|185
|Utah
|50
|23
|24
|3
|0
|49
|144
|179
|Rapid City
|49
|22
|26
|1
|0
|45
|157
|185
|Tulsa
|47
|17
|22
|7
|1
|42
|140
|177
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
South Carolina 3, Fort Wayne 1
Newfoundland 6, Trois-Rivieres 1
Greenville 3, Worcester 1
Florida 4, Kansas City 3
Cincinnati 4, Norfolk 0
Indy 4, Iowa 3
Idaho 3, Maine 1
Utah 5, Allen 3
Adirondack at Reading, ppd
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Indy, 7 p.m.
Worcester at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Savannah, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Wichita at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Maine at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Florida, 7 p.m.
Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Wichita at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Maine at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Greenville at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Greenville at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Savannah, 3 p.m.
Norfolk at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Wichita at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
