All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 50 36 13 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 50 36 13 1 0 73 197 145 Maine 48 29 16 2 1 61 178 136 Reading 48 28 17 3 0 59 164 135 Worcester 51 25 23 3 0 53 170 177 Adirondack 48 18 23 6 1 43 154 172 Trois-Rivieres 50 19 29 2 0 40 145 191 Norfolk 51 12 36 1 2 27 135 226

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 50 33 15 2 0 68 168 141 Florida 48 28 13 4 3 63 160 138 South Carolina 48 28 15 4 1 61 163 137 Greenville 48 27 14 7 0 61 157 146 Orlando 50 25 18 6 1 57 156 167 Atlanta 48 22 20 5 1 50 147 156 Savannah 45 14 22 8 1 37 127 163

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 50 30 12 5 3 68 177 150 Indy 51 32 17 2 0 66 189 149 Toledo 51 30 15 4 2 66 182 133 Fort Wayne 48 25 17 4 2 56 186 182 Wheeling 49 21 23 5 0 47 147 159 Kalamazoo 49 20 25 4 0 44 120 154 Iowa 49 12 26 10 1 35 126 182

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 50 39 8 2 1 81 205 108 Wichita 50 26 20 4 0 56 165 151 Kansas City 48 22 20 6 0 50 154 161 Allen 50 24 25 1 0 49 172 185 Utah 50 23 24 3 0 49 144 179 Rapid City 49 22 26 1 0 45 157 185 Tulsa 47 17 22 7 1 42 140 177

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

South Carolina 3, Fort Wayne 1

Newfoundland 6, Trois-Rivieres 1

Greenville 3, Worcester 1

Florida 4, Kansas City 3

Cincinnati 4, Norfolk 0

Indy 4, Iowa 3

Idaho 3, Maine 1

Utah 5, Allen 3

Adirondack at Reading, ppd

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Indy, 7 p.m.

Worcester at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Savannah, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Maine at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Florida, 7 p.m.

Reading at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Wichita at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Maine at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Greenville at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Savannah, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Wichita at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

